Highest quality key to Gaganyaan: VSSC chief

The reliability of systems used for Gaganyaan — ISRO’s proposed manned space mission — is key to ensuring the safety of the crew as well as inspiring confidence in them, S. Somanath, director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), on Friday reminded scientists involved in the ambitious enterprise.

Mr. Somanath was speaking after inaugurating the biennial National Aerospace Manufacturing Seminar (NAMS 2019) on the theme ‘Challenges in materials and manufacturing technologies for human space flight programme’ organised by the Society of Aerospace Manufacturing Engineers (SAME).

“There is only one factor. Somebody like you is going to sit in the rocket when it is launched. Their life is actually in the hands of the people who made the rocket,” he told the assembled scientists and engineers.

The element of risk has to be minimised to the lowest levels. Higher levels of quality, redundancies, and reliability needs to be built into the design. Materials used in the manufacturing process should possess all the mandatory quality certifications. The manufacturing process itself should undergo sufficient scrutiny, he said.

The aerospace community in the country needs to achieve the ability to manufacture complex systems in larger numbers even as the highest international standards are maintained, he said.

‘Handhold private firms’

“We have the ability to design rockets, engines, airframes or perform analyses and tests. But producing systems in large numbers with the required quality and maintaining international standards remains a question mark,” he said.

He also urged the public sector to handhold the private sector companies that are venturing into the high-technology areas.

VSSC Deputy Director and SAME president Roy M. Cherian presided.

Sam Dayala Dev, Director, ISRO Inertial Systems Unit; A. Rajarajan, Director, Satish Dhawan Space Centre; and Unnikrishnan Nair S.; Director, Human Space Flight Centre, also spoke on the occasion.