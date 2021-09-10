Higher Education Department seeks explanation from Kannur University over inclusion of RSS ideologues’ works in curriculum

Pointing out that the issue was a sensitive one, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said the contents will be examined before arriving at a conclusion

The Higher Education Department has sought explanation from the Kannur University over its decision to recommend the works of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologues M.S. Golwalker, Veer Savarkar and Deendayal Upadhyaya in the syllabus of a post-graduate course.

Pointing out that the issue was a sensitive one, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said the contents will be examined before arriving at a conclusion. She added that it was inadvisable to include topics on communal issues in syllabi considering the secular nature of the country.

The books, which were cleared by an academic committee for the syllabus of a Master’s course in Public Administration at the Government Brennen College in Thalassery, include Savarkar’s Hindutva: Who is a Hindu?, Golwalkar’s Bunch of Thoughts and We or Our Nationhood Defined and Upadhyaya’s Integral Humanism.

With their inclusion sparking outrage among large sections of the academic community, the university has temporarily suspended clearance for the curriculum.