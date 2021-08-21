High price adds to woes of flower traders this Onam

Florists say flower growers, agents making up for losses due to pandemic

Four consecutive seasons of slump during Onam is not something the flower merchants in Chala market have ever experienced before. However, they manage to keep the business afloat. Starting with the successive floods of 2018 and 2019 and followed by the two years taken away by COVID-19, it has been quite a struggle for most of them.

On Friday, the Uthradom day, things were rather looking up compared to the previous days, say traders, as there has been a steady flow of shoppers wanting a considerable quantity of flowers for Athappookkalam. But the high price of flowers has come as a downer. A kilogram of vadamalli, one of the preferred flowers for pookkalam, is now priced at ₹450, and jamanthi (marigold) is priced between ₹150 to ₹500 per kg depending upon the colour.

"Many think we are hiking the prices ourselves to get extra profit during the COVID-19 period, but the fact is we are forced to purchase flowers at higher prices. Perhaps, flower growers and agents are trying to make up for the losses sustained in this period. We make only meagre profits," says Biju, who runs Sreelakshmi Flower Shop in the market.

Reduced stock

Sreekumaran, who runs SSK Flower Mart in Chala and is the joint secretary of the Trivandrum Florists Association, says the area under flower cultivation has come down during the pandemic period, reducing the stock and consequently leading to price rise.

"Compared to the previous years, we are paying even double the price for some of the flowers. Most of the fairly bigger traders usually used to order a daily stock of 1 to 1.5 tonnes. But now, many of us are ordering 0.5 tonnes or even less a day," he says. Dindigul, Rayakottai, Hosur, Salem and Thovala are the major sources of flowers for the traders here.

Earlier, college and school Onam celebrations, Athappookkalam competitions organised by various organisations and celebrations in government and private institutions ensured a steady business during the season for the florists. With schools and colleges remaining closed and offices now running with skeletal staff, there has hardly been any bulk purchase.

Around 600 people involved in the flower trade in the city, including about 70 owners and the remaining workers, are part of the Trivandrum Florists Association. It has been demanding the State government to implement a welfare fund dedicated to those in the trade.