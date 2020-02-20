‘Hey Auto’ rating system in place

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 February 2020 01:06 IST

To ensure safety of passengers, welfare of drivers

Mayor K. Sreekumar on Wednesday launched ‘Hey Auto’, a rating and identity (ID) system for autorickshaw drivers in the city, with the aim of ensuring safety and security of passengers and the welfare of drivers.

Using the Corporation’s rating application, customers can rate the service provided by the autorickshaw driver after the ride, similar to existing systems in ride hailing mobile applications.

The open source application, available also through a webpage, has a points system for rating, which can be given using the barcode or QR code from the unique ID to be provided by the Corporation to the drivers.

ID cards

The civic body has requested the autorickshaw drivers plying in the city to get the ID card from the Corporation by producing driving licence, copy of the licence card and their permit card.

The process of checking the documents and issuing ID cards began on Wednesday.

The ID cards have to be displayed in such a way that the passengers can read the details.

Facilities will also be provided for the customers to lodge complaints, if any.

The Corporation will take steps to address these with the help of the City traffic police.

Awards

The Mayor said that the rating system was intended to provide incentives to the autorickshaw drivers for better service. Awards would be presented to those drivers who get high ratings.

The rating system would ensure friendly service from autorickshaw drivers in the city, said the Mayor.