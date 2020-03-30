Help sought for community kitchen

On Monday, the city Corporation’s community kitchen call centre received a call from someone who wanted to donate all the coconut from his one-acre plot to the community kitchens.

But, the person preferred that his name be not revealed to the public.

Call for donations

Ever since the civic body gave out a call to those willing to donate provisions to keep the kitchens running, it has been receiving such offers from people across the city.

A person staying on the Oottukuzhy road, donated a vehicle full of plantain and jackfruit from his plot at Vithura.

Mayor K. Sreekumar went directly to a house at Vattiyurkavu where the family donated 25 kg of rice and 10 kg of vegetables.

Food from the community kitchens are being distributed to all the 25 health circles of the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation.

7,000 provided food

Around 7,000 persons were provided food on Monday.

With the increase in demand for food, there is an increasing need for provisions.

Persons interested in donating for the kitchens can contact the Corporation in this number 8590036770.

Corporation volunteers will collect the material from the houses.