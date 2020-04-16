Help at hand to make a vegetable patch

Developing a green thumb during the lockdown? The city Corporation will supply home-bound residents with seeds and manure to start their own vegetable patch.

Besides making the city self-sufficient in vegetables, the civic body also intends to provide residents some relief and recreation during the lockdown by means of farming.

The Corporation plans to distribute 20,000 kits in its 10 wards, Mayor K. Sreekumar said. The project is being taken up in association with the Krishi Bhavan at Kudapanakkunnu. Besides the kit of seeds, saplings, organic manure, a ‘njattuvela’ calendar, farming instructions, and a booklet on pest control will be distributed.

Minister for Finance T.M. Thomas Isaac who inaugurated the project said it could help generate more produce at less cost.

The Jeevani Sanjeevani markets launched in association with the Agriculture Department are functioning at seven places in the city. The markets will open at one centre each day. The centres are VV Yoga Centre, Sasthamangalam – Sunday; SMRC School, Karamana – Monday; in front of Sakshavu hotel, Kaithamukku – Tuesday; Vattiyurkavu – Wednesday; Narmada Shopping Complex, Kowdiar – Thursday; Corporation complex, Pongumoodu – Friday; and in front of Ehtnic Weaves, Paruthippara – Saturday.

Farmers can barter produce at these markets. The Corporation too is procuring produce from farmers for use in its community kitchens. Farmers can call 8590036770 for handing over their produce.