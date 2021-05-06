Heavy rush at vaccination centres

80% administered second dose of vaccine in each centre

Vaccination centres in various parts of the district witnessed heavy rush on Thursday. A majority of the 118 public health institutions, where COVID-19 vaccine was administered, saw people queuing up at 5.30 a.m.

With the health authorities allocating only 100 doses for most hospitals, the police had to step in to disperse crowds at various places, including Vizhinjam. Several hundreds thronged the family health centre in Punnakulam.

While vaccine was administered on the basis of tokens distributed, 80% of the beneficiaries received their second doses in each centre.

In all, 27,006 people were vaccinated. Of these, 26,394 received Covishield, and the rest, Covaxin.

Friday’s schedule

The vaccination drive will be restricted to 19 institutions on Friday. Of these, Fort Taluk hospital and Coastal Speciality Hospital, Valiyathura will be providing Covaxin. Among the other centres are Government Medical College Hospital, SAT Hospital, General Hospital, Thycaud Women and Children Hospital, and Peroorkada District Model Hospital.