Heavy rain lashes Kerala, yellow alerts issued in 13 districts for today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 May 2020 14:54 IST

Heavy rainfall continued to lash parts of Kerala on May 18, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to update its weather advisory for the day and issue yellow level alerts for all districts in the State except Thiruvananthapuram.

Yellow alerts indicate the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall (6.4 cm to 11.5 cm in a 24-hour period) in these districts.

On May 17, the IMD issued yellow alerts for nine districts, but this was extended to 13 districts by May 18 noon.

Gusting winds likely

The IMD has added that one or two places in the State could expect thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusting winds, with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph on May 18. This weather scenario is likely to persist till May 21.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as there is a likelihood of strong winds blowing from a northwesterly direction along and off the Kerala coast and Lakshadweep.

The IMD has forecast that the pre-monsoon showers are likely to last till May end in Kerala. From March 1 to May 14, the State has received its normal quota of summer showers.