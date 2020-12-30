Heart-rending scenes unfold at Neyyattinkara

17-year-old Renjith digs grave for his father

The year would have passed off as any other with Rahul and Renjith partaking in the Christmas festivities with their parents and relatives at the Lakshamveedu Colony in Pongil, near Neyyattinkara. However, this was not to be.

Their dreams were shattered and world turned upside down within a few minutes on December 22 when the youngsters stood witness to their parents setting themselves ablaze to thwart a police bid to evict them from their house, which a local court found was built on encroached land.

Rajan used to earn a living as a carpenter while the couple’s elder son, 22-year-old Rahul, would supplement the family’s income as a part-time mechanic.

Their hopes began to fade within a few days after Rajan and his wife Ambili, who had suffered high-degree burns, suffered multiple organ failures at the Government Medical College Hospital here. Their worst fears came true when their parents succumbed to the burns on Monday.

The world stood witness to the unfolding tragedy as Renjith dug the grave for his father amid the police officers’ attempt to deter him. Overcome with rage and despair, the 17-year-old boy accused them of murdering his parents as he continued to prepare the ground for the burial in heart-rending scenes. He and his elder brother continued to expect that their mother would return to them. But their hopes were short-lived as she breathed her last on Monday evening, just hours after her husband.

Immense support

The incident shook public conscience and the orphaned youngsters, who faced the prospect of being rendered homeless, received immense support from all quarters. Vasantha, who had complained against Rajan in the Neyyattinkara munsiff court, soon drew the ire of local residents. While Rajan and his family claimed that they had built their home on a puramboke land, Vasantha maintained that they had encroached on her property.

Making matters worse, Vasantha told media persons on Tuesday that she would never cede the land to the orphaned youngsters, despite being urged by her children to do so. “I will never provide the plot to a bunch of thugs who sought to isolate me,” she said, amid boos and slogans raised by the local community. Anticipating a backlash, the police later relocated her to a different location.

The protests did not end there. The ambulance carrying Ambili’s body from the hospital was blocked for nearly three-and-a-half hours as her children joined a large gathering that demanded concrete assurances from the government. The protesters did not relent to the pleas made by the Neyyattinkara tahsildar.

This prompted District Collector Navjot Khosa to rush to the scene and promise the agitators to take steps against the officials responsible.

She added that she would submit her report to the government on Wednesday. Ambili’s body was finally buried near her husband’s on the house compound around 8 p.m.