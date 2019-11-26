Heart attack detection devices procured

Trop T analysers, diagnostic devices which help check the level of Troponin in blood (cardiac-specific proteins which are released into blood during a heart attack when the heart muscles are injured) and help in the early detection of a heart attack before variations are detected in the ECG, has been acquired for 28 hospitals in the State, a statement issued by the office of the Health Minister said.

The devices, which cost ₹1.5 lakh each, were bought by budgeting it under Plan Fund 2019-20 and including it under Amritham Aarogyam scheme.

The facilities for treating cardiac emergencies would be increased in public hospitals, including setting up coronary care units in all district hospitals, it said.