Thiruvananthapuram

Heart attack detection devices procured

more-in

Trop T analysers, diagnostic devices which help check the level of Troponin in blood (cardiac-specific proteins which are released into blood during a heart attack when the heart muscles are injured) and help in the early detection of a heart attack before variations are detected in the ECG, has been acquired for 28 hospitals in the State, a statement issued by the office of the Health Minister said.

The devices, which cost ₹1.5 lakh each, were bought by budgeting it under Plan Fund 2019-20 and including it under Amritham Aarogyam scheme.

The facilities for treating cardiac emergencies would be increased in public hospitals, including setting up coronary care units in all district hospitals, it said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 12:44:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/heart-attack-detection-devices-procured/article30080480.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY