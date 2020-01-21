Healthy growth of fauna in wildlife sanctuaries

The Neyyar and Peppara wildlife sanctuaries, which form part of the biodiversity-rich Agasthyamala biosphere reserve, has been reported to have a healthy fauna in a survey conducted after a gap of eight years.

The four-day exercise, organised by the Forest Department in association with the Travancore Natural History Society recently, was undertaken as part of an inventory preparation for the management plans for such critical wildlife areas.

The survey, spearheaded by Thiruvananthapuram Wildlife Warden J.R. Ani, was done simultaneously in 20 base camps spread across the Thiruvananthapuram wildlife division covering the Agastharkoodam reserve from Bonacaud in Peppara to Ananirathy in Neyyar.

While the Neyyar wildlife sanctuary topped the bird list with 174 species, Peppara was reported to be home to 171 bird species.

The Great Hornbill, the State bird, was seen in both sanctuaries in good numbers.

The rare Lesser Fish Eagle was recorded from the Neyyar reservoir.

Fastest bird

The fastest bird – the Peregrine (Shaheen) Falcon -- was yet another attraction from Neyyar. Endemic birds such as the Ashambu Sholakili, Blanford’s Laughing Thrush, Broad-tailed Grass Warbler, Travancore Long-billed Pipit and the Black and Orange flycatcher were seen in all the high-elevation camps. Other notable findings include the Black Baza, Nilgiri Wood Pigeon, Mountain Hawk Eagle, Malabar Trogon, Malabar Pied Hornbill, Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher, Ruby throated Bulbul, Black Bulbul and the migratory Osprey.

Among butterfly species, Neyyar was found to have 215 species, while Peppara had 171 species.

The Spotted Royal, Striated Five Ring, Short Banded Sailor, Blue Nawab, Small Leopard were among the major findings. Endemic butterflies such as the Red Disc Bushbrown, Malabar Raven, Madras Ace, Tamil Dartlet, Nilgiri Tiger, Nilgiri Grass Yellow, Travancore Evening Brown and Malabar Rose were also recorded.

The Southern Birdwing was seen in all camps in both the sanctuaries.

The Buddha Peacock, the State butterfly, was seen throughout the region in the lower elevations.

Other interesting records are of the Nilgiri Four Ring, Palni Four Ring, Maculate Lancer, Yellow Based Treeflitter, Vindhyan Bob, Small Palm bob, Purple spotted flitter and the Red Admiral.

The researchers also recorded 25 species of Odonates, 21 species of ants and 3 species of Cicadas. The biosphere reserve also has a sizeable number of reptiles, the most notable sighting among them being the king cobra in Peppara.

A total of 25 species of reptiles and 15 species of Amphibians were also documented in the survey.

Tigers

The survey team also came across the presence of good numbers of tigers, leopards, Nilgiri tahrs, elephants, gaurs, bear and small mammals such as the Malabar Spiny Dormouse.