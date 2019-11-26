Health Minister visits WHO headquarters at Geneva

A delegation of Health officials in the State, led by Health Minister K. K. Shylaja visited the World Health Organisation headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland .

Strengthening or primary care services in Kerala, interventions to control lifestyle diseases, comprehensive cancer care strategy, novel ideas in digital health, strengthening of traditional systems of medicine, elimination of tuberculosis were some of the topics that came up for discussion, an official statement issued from the office of the Health Minister said.

How Kerala can work with the WHO and other world nations on issues in health sector was also discussed at the meeting.

The statement said that the WHO has expressed its interest in Kerala’s traditional system of medicine, Ayurveda and how it can be strengthened.

Kerala’s successful management of Nipah and its efforts at setting up comprehensive trauma care systems were in focus and the WHO has expressed its desire to do more research studies on these, the statement said.

More discussions

A WHO delegation, including Cherian Verghese,will be visiting Kerala for more discussions .

Indian Ambassador Rajeev K. Chander, Principal Secretary (Health), Rajan Khobragade, Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph, WHO’s Executive Director, Universal Health Coverage, Peter Salama, among others were there at the discussions.