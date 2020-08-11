Health inspector’s body found

The body of a 54-year old Health inspector who had gone missing two days ago was recovered from the Karamana river on Monday.
The Vilappilsala police identified the deceased as Krishnakumar of Kundamanbhagam. An employee of the Directorate of Health Services, he had been undergoing self-quarantine after a colleague’s father tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
He was reported to be missing on Saturday evening.
The police and Kerala Fire and Rescue Services personnel launched a search operation after his footwear was found from near Kundamankadavu bridge. The body was recovered from near the Mangattukadavu bridge soon after the efforts were resumed Monday morning, following which it was shifted to the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital where the result of the COVID-19 test is awaited.
The police suspected the incident to be a case of suicide with a suicide note being recovered. The deceased is believed to have been under mental trauma since he went into quarantine.
(Suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA – 1056, 0471 – 2552056)
