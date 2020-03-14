Health dept. intensifies containment measures

The government has intensified containment measures in the State capital on account of the detection of COVID-19 in three persons in the district.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, who reviewed the arrangements in the district, said that all necessary arrangements were in place in the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here and the General Hospital to treat those who who were diagnosed with symptoms of the disease in isolation. A district control room, functioning round the clock, has also been established to coordinate the ongoing efforts.

At airport

A stringent mechanism is in place to monitor the movements of all those who arrived in the Thiruvananthapuram international airport. Efforts were also under way to conduct health screening for those who have travelled by affected regions and have been staying in home stays, hotels and resorts. The participation of private hospitals have also been ensured for the ongoing precautionary measures.

The MCH has been equipped with a COVID-19 clinic, 49 isolation rooms and an isolation intensive care unit (ICU). More isolation rooms will be readied up if the need arose. The dedicated clinic has been established on the floor below the KHRWS deluxe pay-ward in the hospital. Specially-trained doctors, nurses and other staff have been deployed in the facility. A specially-constituted medical board will meet every day to review the evolving situation. A KHRWS payward has been readied up in the General Hospital to accommodate those diagnosed with the disease. A COVID-19 clinic and 24 isolation rooms were also arranged to deal with exigencies. Isolation facilities were also present in the Peroorkada District Model Hospital and the Fort Taluk Hospital.

Two ambulances

Two 108-ambulances will be stationed at the airport to transport passengers with COVID-19 symptoms to the hospitals.

Those having queries or requiring medical assistance can contact 0471-2730045, 2730067.