Health counters opened at Kochi airport for prevention of Corona virus

Passenger surveillance has commenced in major airports across the country and in Kochi too, where special health counters have been opened near the immigration desk, for preventing the entry of Novel Corona Virus Disease (nCoV) to the country.

Though the Thiruvananthapuram international airport does not figure on the list, it has made arrangements to implement the protocol if directed. On Wednesday, officials of the Airport Health Organisation visited the airport and briefed the airline operators and immigration officials on the standard operational procedures (SOP) for early isolation of those showing symptoms of the disease.

“We are ready to carry out the thermal screening of those coming from the suspected areas. We will activate the SOP once the directive is received,” Airport Director C.V. Ravindran said.