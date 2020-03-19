HC stays breathalyser test for airport staff

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the conduct of breathalyser tests on airport staff at the Calicut, Cochin, and Thiruvananthapuram international airports.

Justice Anu Sivaraman issued the stay order on a petition file by Santhosh Kumar S., Assistant General Manager (ATM), Airports Authority of India, Thiruvananthapuram international airport, and others against the breathalyser test on airport staff.

They said that undergoing such examination was a risky affair in the wake of the reported COVID-19 disease. In fact, the test was suspended for 15 days as per the directive of the civil aviation authorities following the outbreak from March 7. It was issued when only two cases were reported in the State. However, the present scenario was different.

The petitioner pointed out that the breathalyser examination was being conducted in such a manner that the employees had to undergo the test one after the other using one apparatus. This gadget was not sanitised or sterilised after each use. If a ground staff member who closely interacted with the the aircraft and passengers was a carrier of COVID-19, he/she could transmit the virus to another staff member who takes the test next on the same apparatus.

Mandatory

The DG of Civil Aviation has made it mandatory for persons engaged in aircraft maintenance, air traffic control, aerodrome operations, and ground-handling service staff members to undergo the breathalyser test. It was later extended to personnel engaged in maintenance of communications and navigation and surveillance as well, the petition said.