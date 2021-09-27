Hartal near-total in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In the absence of KSRTC and private bus services, the city police have been conducting shuttle trips from Thampanoor to the Regional Cancer Centre, Government Medical College Hospital and the International Airport

The dawn-to-dusk hartal backed by Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) has been near-total in Thiruvananthapuram during the early hours of September 27.

The hartal that was announced in response to a call for a nationwide bandh by Samyukt Kisan Morcha has remained peaceful with no untoward incident being reported from any part of the district thus far.

While public transport vehicles remained off the roads, few taxis, auto-rickshaws and private vehicles could be seen in various parts of the capital city. There have been no reports of their movement being obstructed by hartal supporters. Commercial establishments have remained closed.

The public-utility KSRTC had announced that there would not be regular services until 6 p.m. following which trips will resume as per schedule. In the absence of KSRTC and private bus services, the city police have been conducting shuttle trips from Thampanoor to the Regional Cancer Centre, Thirvuvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital and the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

With almost all trade unions pledging support towards the hartal, attendance levels are likely remain abysmal in government offices.

Tight security has been in place across the state capital with the pickets being set up 142 locations. Bike and jeep patrols units have also been mobilised to deal with exigencies.

While universities has deferred its examinations, online classes conducted by schools and higher education institutions went on as usual.