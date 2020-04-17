Hard time for those running ‘thattukadas’

Manoharan’s four-wheeled cart, which served as a popular ‘thattukada’, has been lying untouched for weeks now. The only source of income for a five-member family, the cart located at Sasthamangalam in the capital, used to be a much sought-after wayside eatery. But, even days before the lockdown, as the COVID-19 scare slowly began taking effect, the number of visitors had come down to a trickle.

Now, with no way to run his eatery, he has been sitting idle at home, like many others like him across the State. Even as restaurants are able to function at least in a limited manner, by selling food parcels, those running wayside eateries have no such option.

“My family of five has been surviving through these hard times only because of my mother’s welfare pension and the free ration from the government. But, we do not know how long we can survive with that. My mother is 80 years old and some of this money has to be set aside for her medicines. Two of my children have completed their studies, but have no employment. Since we own this house, we will not have to live on the streets for now. Most of us who run such wayside eateries do not have much of savings, as we survive with the daily earnings,” says Manoharan.

Welfare funds

Some of those running wayside eateries are part of the Kerala Shops And Commercial Establishment Workers Welfare Board’s fund, thanks to which they have got ₹1,000 from the government during the lockdown. But, many are still out of the net.

“The wayside vendors can join either the welfare fund for shops or the unorganised sector social security board. But, the trade unions have been trying to push for a separate welfare fund for wayside vendors, which might not happen, and owing to which many have not joined these existing ones. The vendors can pay ₹40 per month and join these. But even the ₹1,000 that they will get now will not be enough for them to survive. These are hard times for them,” says Sonia George, Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) Union secretary, who has been actively working with some vendors’ groups.

Waiting for help

These days, every evening Manoharan sits in front of the television with his family, to watch Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s press conference, waiting for him to make a comment on wayside vendors like him, who are not part of any welfare fund.

“Although he has touched upon most sectors, no one seems to have brought our issues to his attention till now. We just hope someone would,” he says.