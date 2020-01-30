Handloom steals the show

Production of natural fabrics can help reclaim the world handloom market, Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan has said

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Pragathi 2020,’ a fashion show of organic cotton apparel and business meet, organised by the Directorate of Handlooms and Textiles, District Industries Centre, and the Weavers Village, here on Wednesday.

Earlier, handloom from the State even had a market in Europe, such was their quality. As it was made without chemicals, they could not even be dyed. Today, the threads are sprayed with dyes.

However, the State should be able to use natural dyes, create beautiful clothes, and dominate the world market, he said.

The Minister released the Kerala handloom calendar for the year by handing it over to Mayor K. Sreekumar. A documentary on the history of organic cotton apparel was screened.

Dancer Isha Sharvani and her son Luca and actor Neeraj Madhav were the showstoppers of the fashion show in which environment- friendly apparel and related products were showcased.

Fashion designers Gaurav Singh, Sakshi, Anvida, Neha Singh, and Sobha Viswanath designed the apparel, Adithi designed the jewellery, and Isha Shah and Nayan Shah the bags displayed in the show.

From the traditional Kerala sari to modern pants and coats, handloom apparel shone at the show.