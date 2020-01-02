Hand over plastic bags at this counter

The city Corporation has opened a counter at Gandhi Park, where traders and the public can hand over banned plastic carrybags still in their stock. Mayor K. Sreekumar inaugurated the counter on Wednesday. Cloth bags at subsidised rates are available at this counter, which is being run by the Corporation’s sanitation committee.

At Corporation office

Cloth bags made at the Corporation’s five manufacturing units are being sold here. The counter will be open from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m at Gandhi Park on Thursday. In the days after that, the counter will function from the Corporation’s main office.

As per the government’s order banning single use plastics from January 1, fine amounts ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 can be imposed for violations.

11 types of plastic

Chief Secretary Tome Jose has informed that 11 types of plastic have been banned, including plastic carrybags, plastic sheet used for covering tables, thermocol, disposable plates, cup, spoon, fork and straw made of plastic styrofoam, PVC flex, plastic water pouch, and plastic bottles.

Alternative materials

The government has held talks with manufacturers of alternative materials to bring more quantites of these to the markets. Branded plastic materials have been removed from the ban, as these will be taken as part of Extended Producer Responsibility.