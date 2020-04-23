Hailstones pelt parts of capital

Hailstones fell in parts of the district on Thursday amid the afternoon summer showers, catching people by surprise.
“I was home when it happened around 3 p.m. The phenomenon must have lasted five minutes in all,” said Anil Kumar K., president of the Vilappil grama panchayat, said.
A number of other places, including Vayalikkada and Vattiyurkavu, also experienced the phenomenon.
Weather officials said hail could occur during thunderstorms in summer when the conditions were just right.
Up to 2 cm
“Intense heating, abundance of moisture and instability in the atmosphere can give rise to towering clouds which go beyond freezing level. A thick layer of ice that forms on these clouds falls to the ground as hailstones when the updraft weakens. These small ice balls can have a diameter of 1.5 to 2 cm,” K. Santhosh, Director, Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said.
