Thiruvananthapuram

Hailstones pelt parts of capital

Phenomenon experienced in Vilappil, Vayalikkada, Vattiyurkavu

Hailstones fell in parts of the district on Thursday amid the afternoon summer showers, catching people by surprise.

“I was home when it happened around 3 p.m. The phenomenon must have lasted five minutes in all,” said Anil Kumar K., president of the Vilappil grama panchayat, said.

A number of other places, including Vayalikkada and Vattiyurkavu, also experienced the phenomenon.

Weather officials said hail could occur during thunderstorms in summer when the conditions were just right.

Up to 2 cm

“Intense heating, abundance of moisture and instability in the atmosphere can give rise to towering clouds which go beyond freezing level. A thick layer of ice that forms on these clouds falls to the ground as hailstones when the updraft weakens. These small ice balls can have a diameter of 1.5 to 2 cm,” K. Santhosh, Director, Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said.

