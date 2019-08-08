Gusty winds snap power lines

Power outages left large parts of the capital city in darkness on Wednesday night after overhead power distribution lines snapped in many places in the heavy rain and wind.

Trees were uprooted in more than 30 places in the city, bring down LT power lines and affecting road traffic.

No casualties have been reported. Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) have launched repairs on a war-footing, but power supply is expected to be restored in full only by Thursday noon.

“Almost all the electrical sections covering the city region have reported heavy damage. In several places, LT lines and electric poles were brought down by trees uprooted by the heavy rain and wind.

All our staff are out in the field, but the full extent of the damage can be known only by Thursday morning,” Dawn K.S., Deputy Chief Engineer (Thiruvananthapuram Urban), said.

According to him, the Puthenchantha and Thycaud electrical sections were relatively less affected. Coastal areas including Vizhinjam also were hit by the power supply disruption.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain which continued late into the night and the shortage of staff were impeding repairs, KSEB officials said.

In early, June, a 70-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman had been electrocuted in the city after they stepped on a snapped power line that lay submerged in pooled storm water. To avoid similar incidents, KSEB is charging the LT lines only after ensuring that repairs have been carried out in full.

Rail traffic hit

Rail traffic was hit after a tree fell on the railway overhead electric line in Chirayinkeezhu.

KSEB alert

The KSEB has urged the public to report snapped power lines to the nearest electrical section office or on the mobile phone number 9496061061.

Consumers can also call 1912 and 0471-2555544, the KSEB said.