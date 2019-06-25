Guruvayur express to be shortterminated

The Railways have announced short termination of the Chennai-Guruvayur express in the capital and rescheduling of some trains to enforce line block to facilitate works in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam section from June 26.

The 20-km rail renewal is being taken up in the Varkala-Paravur up line (towards Kollam) and Paravur-Mayyanad corridors using track renewal train.

The Railway Board has given the nod to divisional authorities for a four-and-a-half hour line block to take up the work from 10 p.m. to 2.30 a.m. The rail renewal works in the night have been given permission as it is the lean period in the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kollam section. As per this, train 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur express, scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore on June 26, 28, 29 and 30, July 1, 3, 5 and 6 will be short-terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central.

A passenger special train, utilising the rake of train 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur express, will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.15 a.m. on June 27, 29, 30 July 1, 2, 4, 6 and 7 and run to open timings to Guruvayur.

Train 22114 Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak terminus superfast express, scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 00.35 on Mondays and Thursdays, will be rescheduled to leave Kochuveli at 1.55 a.m. on June 27, July 1 and 4. Train 22653 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin express, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 00.30 on Saturdays, will be rescheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 1.50 a.m. on June 29 and July 6.