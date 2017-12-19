Green names for arts fete venues

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Taking the green protocol conduction to the next level, the 58th Kerala School Arts festival in Thrissur will see its venues named after trees and flowers.

The main venue is named ‘Neermathalam’ , invoking memories of the famous writer Madhavikutty’s work. The venue hosting cultural programmes after evening is named ‘Nishagandhi’.

The kitchen is named ‘Ponnaryan’ which is a rice variety of Thrissur. The dining hall is named ‘Sarvasugandhi’. The green protocol committee office is called ‘Thulasi’.

‘Neelakurinji’, ‘Thenvarika’, ‘Chemparathy’, ‘Neelolpalam’, ‘Neermaruthu’, ‘Nanthyarvattom’, ‘Kudamulla’, ‘Manjadi’, ‘Kanikonna’, ‘Chempakam’, ‘Devadaru’, ‘Pavizhamalli’, ‘Nithyakalyani’, ‘Rajamalli’, ‘Sooryakanthi’, ‘Neelakadamb’, ‘Shanghupushpam’, ‘Neelathamara’, ‘Asokam’, ‘Kashithumba’, ‘Chandanam’ and ‘ Keram’ are the other 22 venues’ names.

The state school arts festival will take place from 2018 January 6 to 10.

Along with the venue names, pictures of the respective trees and flowers will also be displayed.

