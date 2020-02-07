Green Congress begins in city

Mayor K. Sreekumar inaugurated the third Green Congress organised by the city Corporation under the umbrella of the green army here on Thursday.

The Mayor completed the logos of the two-day Green Congress and the National Conference of Cities for Zero Waste that will get under way next weekend through a jigsaw puzzle to open the meet.

Mr. Sreekumar said the green army volunteers were the driving force behind the gains of the city Corporation in the areas of waste management, environmental conservation, and disaster management.

The Green Congress will have competitions for school and college students on waste management and environmental conservation. Project presentation, painting contest for schoolchildren, quiz for school and college students, spot photography, poster making, and skit were held on Thursday. Nearly 300 students from schools and colleges in the city participated in the events. Painting,recitation contests for primary students, cycle rally to uphold the message of nature conservation, and a bicycle film festival were held as a prelude to the Green Congress. Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar,councillors, Green Congress general convener K.K. Krishnakumar, and ‘bicycle mayor’ Prakash Gopinath were present.