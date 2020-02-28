‘Green army’ ready for Pongala

Thiruvananthapuram

28 February 2020 09:19 IST

Volunteers will convey to people the need for waste reduction

The city Corporation’s ‘green army’ will lead the green protocol campaign activities for Attukal Pongala.

The protocol, observed during the festival for the past four years, had led to a significant drop in the amount of waste generated from 350 tonnes to 67 tonnes. Awareness generation by the city Corporation, Haritha Keralam Mission, and the Suchitwa Mission had led to the achievement, a statement from the city Corporation said.

The green army volunteers would stress the importance of the protocol when they meet people living near the temple, those running commercial establishments, and people conducting ‘annadanam’ and distributing water, the statement said.

Power of steel

Those offering pongala should carry steel glass, plates, and other utensils. Those distributing food and water should serve these in utensils brought by the devotees. They should also keep extra steel utensils handy.

Arrangements have been made to take on rent 10,000 steel glasses and 2,500 steel utensils through the Corporation’s sanitation committee. Those willing to donate steel utensils for observance of green protocol should entrust these with the Mayor’s office.

Registration

Those bringing water and food from outside for distribution in the festival area should register with the Corporation. Without registration, distribution of food and water will not be allowed. Registration can be done on the Smart Trivandrum app.

Awards instituted

Awards have been instituted for individuals and establishments that distribute food and water as per the green protocol.

Arrangements have also been made to reuse bricks used for the Pongala hearths for housing. Those interested in receiving the bricks should submit application in the Mayor’s office with recommendation from the ward councillor concerned. Bricks from the festival the past two years were made available to 23 beneficiaries of the Corporation’s or government’s housing schemes.

Corporation health wing employees have been directed to ensure the green protocol is being followed, especially in the wake of the ban on single-use plastics. Use of disposable products should be completely avoided.