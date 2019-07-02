Great scope in State for start-ups: expert

Kerala has the potential to become another Israel, a country having the third most powerful start-up ecosystem in the world, Sajan Pillai, former CEO of IT major UST Global, has said.

Interacting with start-ups at a function organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) here on Monday, he offered to launch a venture fund for accomplishing this mission.

Mr. Pillai, who has been selected for the Employees’ Choice Award instituted by the US-based Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, said Kerala could utilise its robust entrepreneurial culture to develop a strong start-up ecosystem.

Support

“There are thousands of seasoned executives from Kerala, who have not got a chance to contribute to the State’s start-up ecosystem. We can mobilise them to harness the strength to build a start-up ecosystem here,” said Mr. Pillai.

Announcing plans to launch a venture fund to scale up start-ups in Kerala, he said, “Apart from extending them support, the idea is to assemble senior level executives of Kerala and they will be directly on the board of the start-ups. We are going to create a relationship with the government to give an impetus to the drive. We will create a window to Israel and increase access to technology.”

M. Ayyappan, former CMD, HLL, was present.