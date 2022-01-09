Grama panchayats to have sports councils

Playgrounds, pools being constructed in panchayats, says Anil

Sports councils will be formed in grama panchayats on the lines of the district-level ones, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G. R. Anil said on Saturday.

Playgrounds and swimming pools are being constructed in the grama panchayats as part of the efforts to mould a generation of sports lovers, Mr. Anil said, inaugurating the Kho-Kho competitions held as part of the district olympics under the aegis of the Kho-Kho Association and the Sree Narayana Higher Secondary School, Uzhamalackal.

The competitions which are held as a prelude to the first Kerala Olympic Games in February, will help to identify new talents and contribute sportspersons to the country, he said.

The Kerala Olympic Games, organised by the Kerala Olympic Association, is scheduled to be held from February 15 to 24. G. Stephen, MLA, presided. Kho-Kho Association secretary Prasannakumaran K., school principal B. Surendranath and PTA members were present.