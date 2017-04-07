Govt tries to pacify Mahija, in vain

In what is being seen as an attempt by the government to break the deadlocked engagement with the family of Jishnu Pranoy, the engineering college student who died under mysterious circumstances on January 6, Tourism and Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran called on Jishnu’s mother Mahija and uncle Sreejith, who are on an indefinite fast at the Government Medical College here on Friday.

Mr. Surendran, who spent around 10 minutes with Ms. Mahija, assured her of all support from the government, but she and her brother Sreejith were insistent that they would call off their fast only after the arrest of the prime accused in the case relating to Jishnu’s death.

Although the first and second accused have surrendered before the police and have been let off on the strength of the anticipatory bail they had secured, the third and fourth accused are still at large. The family has been alleging that the police are hand in glove with the accused.

Support promised

Mr. Surendran told reporters that he had told Mahija and Sreejith that the government would do everything within its power to address their demands and communicate the outcome of its talks to the Chief Minister.

Talking to reporters after Mr. Surendran’s departure, Mr. Sreejith said there was no question of the family calling off their fast till the accused in the case were arrested.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit president V. Muraleedharan and State general secretary Sobha Surendran also called on Mahija and her brother.

Meanwhile, the medical college hospital authorities said Ms. Mahija and Mr. Sreejith would not be released till they were fully cured.

The State police on Friday moved a magistrate court here to seek the custody of the five persons they had arrested in connection with Mahija’s protest on Tuesday.

They are K.M. Shajan, former private secretary of V.S. Achuthanandan, Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) activists Shajir Khan, Mini and Sreekumar and self-styled spiritualist Himaval Bhadranananda, alias ‘Thokku Swamy.’