Govt. to hold talks with PSCon Malayalam questions

The government will hold discussions with the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) on a demand that the commission should print its question papers in Malayalam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister's statement came after the matter was brought to the attention of the high-level committee on official languages. The panel had in the past brought the matter to the notice of the PSC.

Although PSC examinations that required a basic qualification above Class 10 featured questions in Malayalam for 10 marks, the candidates were not yet issued question papers in their mother tongue, the Chief Minister said.

Hardships

This created hardships for candidates educated in the Malayalam medium. The matter would be brought to the notice of the PSC again, he said.

In general, there has been progress in the implementation of the decision to make Malayalam the administrative language in the State, the high-level panel concluded. In the district offices and allied offices, 90% of the official transactions are now in Malayalam.

Special sessions

However, directorates, commissionerates and Secretariat offices have not made the expected progress. The committee also decided to hold special sessions for officers newly inducted into the government service on handling files in Malayalam.