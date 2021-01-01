Govt. to give house, aid to couple’s sons

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 January 2021 01:15 IST

Neyyattinkara boys to get ₹5 lakh each from CMDRF

The Cabinet which met here on Thursday decided to provide a house and extend financial assistance to the children of the couple who succumbed to burns sustained following a suicide attempt during a bid to thwart eviction at Neyyattinkara.

The children, Rahul and Renjith, will be provided a house under the LIFE Mission at a cost of ₹10 lakh on priority basis.

Besides, they will be provided ₹5 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to meet their educational and other needs. The District Collector has been entrusted with remitting the sanctioned amounts as fixed deposits in their names. The Cabinet also decided to support the youngsters through schemes implemented by the Women and Child Development Department.

Advertising

Advertising

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja visited the children in their home and assured them of all support through the Social Justice Department.

Cheque given

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) handed over a cheque of ₹1 lakh to the children on Thursday.

KPCC general secretary K.P. Anil Kumar presented the cheque to Rahul and Renjith in their house.

The move comes against the backdrop of KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran assuring the youngsters of all assistance from the Congress party.

Probe under way

The inquiry by the police to review the handling of the particular case by the Neyyattinkara police is under way.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) B. Asokan recorded the statements of the deceased couple’s sons on the day.