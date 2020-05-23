Thiruvananthapuram

Govt. mulls exams in containment zones

A Fire and Rescue Services personnel disinfecting a classroom at St.Annes Higher Secondary School, Kottayam, on Saturday.

Advisory from Health Department expected soon

The State government is mulling conducting the SSLC, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary examinations in centres inside the containment zones.

Though an advisory from the Health Department is expected soon, the Education Department is of the opinion that there is no need to shift the centres outside the containment zones.

A final decision is yet to be made. The Chief Minister had earlier announced that there would be no examination centres inside these zones. As of now, there are around 27 exam centres inside the containment zones. However, this could vary on the basis of the number of COVID-19 positive cases. Most of the exam centres that are located inside containment zones are in Wayanad. Nearly 8,000 of the 11,000-odd students whose exam centres are in such zones are in that district.

Officials say if a student is not COVID-19 positive or under home quarantine and there is no related issues in the family, the student could appear for the examination in a centre in the containment zone.

Meanwhile, the arrangements for the examinations are going on in full steam.

Thermal scanners

Distribution of the nearly 5,000 infrared thermometers for thermal scanning has begun. By Sunday, these will reach district education offices and on Monday, the exam centres.

The General Education Department is also supplying gloves to be used by the nearly 60,000 teachers who will be invigilators.

