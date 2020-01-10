Govt finalises guidelines for internship scheme

The State government has taken a significant step towards realising its twin goals of enabling engineering graduates and postgraduates to intern at civic bodies, and encouraging budding engineers to work towards finding solutions for grassroot-level problems through start-ups.

While the ambitious project of the Higher Education Department to facilitate internships has hung fire for long, a recent order issued by the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) that empowered local bodies to employ graduates and postgraduates for specific projects has set the ball rolling for the scheme.

The programme enables students of government, aided and self-financing engineering colleges to apply for a one-year internship in local self-government institutions and allied institutions including Kerala Institute of Local Administration, Suchitwa Mission, Kudumbasree, Clean Kerala Company Ltd., Life Mission and Haritha Keralam Mission after registering in the State internship portal of the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP).

According to the guidelines that have been laid down for implementing the scheme, district panchayats and corporations can provide internships for two civil engineering, and one electrical and mechanical or automobile engineering student each at a time. While block panchayats and municipalities can rope in the services of two civil engineering students each, grama panchayats will be able to provide internship opportunities for a civil engineering student. While engineering graduates can be offered a monthly stipend of ₹10,000, postgraduates will earn ₹15,000.

Local bodies have also been instructed to provide opportunities for engineering students to undertake project works in accordance with their curricula. Ideas for such projects can be generated with consultation with engineering colleges and with the assistance of the department’s engineering wing. Those successfully completing the internship programme and project works will be given certificates that are issued jointly by either departments.

The LSGD Principal Director, Chief Engineer, and other senior officials have been tasked with identifying nodal officers in each institutions that come under the department for the project implementation.

Local self-government institutions, various missions, and other allied institutions have also been tasked with encouraging engineering colleges, including self-financing institutions, to launch start-up companies on their campuses. Start-ups that have registered with the Kerala Startup Mission must be considered for the purpose. The order also instructed civil bodies to utilise consultancy services that are offered by the departments and teaching faculty of engineering colleges for development works.