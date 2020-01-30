Govt. cautioned against going ahead with Census

The State government should go ahead with the Census proceedings only after ensuring clarity on whether the Census data will be used for updating the National Population Register (NPR), T. Arif Ali, general secretary of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has said.

At a press meet here on Wednesday, he lauded the government for taking a stand against implementing the NPR and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“Even while lauding the government, it has to be said that they have to take a more stringent stand against implementing the NPR. We are now hearing that the government has decided to cooperate with the Census. However, in a scenario where there is confusion on whether the data will be used for the NPR also, the government should go ahead with it only after bringing some more clarity on the same,” said Mr.Ali.

To a question on the Left Democratic Front’s opposition to involving the Jamaat-e-Islami in the ongoing protests against the CAA and NRC, he said that it is an issue related to the electoral politics of Kerala, to which the organisation is choosing not to respond at this juncture. On Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar’s comment that women need not shout slogans, raise clenched fists and get on the streets to protest like men, he said that such opinions will not affect the movement in any manner.

Leadership

“This is a protest movement which has from the beginning been led by students and women. It is not easy for any political or religious leader to take over the leadership of this movement, nor do those who are part of this movement prefer such a leadership. Such comments will not affect the movement or deviate it from its aim,” he said.