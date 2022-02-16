Govt. appeals to HC to take action against lawyer

‘Forged HC order to prevent arrest of an accused’

The State government has requested the High Court to take appropriate action against a lawyer and an accused who had allegedly forged a High Court order preventing the arrest of the accused. In a letter to the High Court Registrar General, the Director General of Prosecution pointed out that when a petition seeking anticipatory bail by the accused came up for hearing on January 21, the court asked the public prosecutor to get instructions and listed the case for hearing on February 2.

Officer verifies order

The High Court had not issued any interim order preventing the arrest of the accused. However, when the accused was nabbed by the inspector of the Karamana police station in Thiruvananthapuram on February 12, a lawyer named Shanu came to the station and informed the police officer that there was an interim order prohibiting coercive steps and requested the officer to release the accused. He also forwarded the printout of the status of the case to the mobile phone of the officer. However, when the inspector verified the case status with the the High Court website, he found that there was no such interim order. The letter said it appeared that some malpractice had been committed and the printout of the case status produced before the police was forged. The letter, therefore, requested the Registrar General to take appropriate action in the matter.