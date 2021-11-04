Govt. aims to provide land, documents for all: CM Vijayan

Digital resurvey effected towards this goal, says Pinarayi

The State Government's aim is to provide land and land documents for all, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating a workshop for MLAs on digital surveying here on Wednesday.

It is to realise this dream that the Government has launched a digital resurvey across the State with the latest Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS) technology. An online portal and mobile application with around 500 Government services has been readied, he said.

The resurveying in 1,550 villages will be completed within four years with the help of the latest technology. Resurveying in the State began in 1966. The Government went forward with this step to ensure that there is no further delay in completion of resurveying, which is being carried out at a cost of ₹807 crore. An amount of ₹339.438 crore has been allocated from Rebuild Kerala. Once the resurvey is completed, all services from the Survey, Revenue and Registration departments can be provided through an integrated portal, said Mr. Vijayan.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who presided over the meeting, said that the long-standing disputes regarding land in the State would be settled with the completion of the resurvey in the next four years.