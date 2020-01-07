Govt. accused of protecting CSI bishop in admission case

The long-running rift in the South Kerala diocese of the Church of South India (CSI) appears to have reared its head yet again with a section voicing its criticism over the purported hesitance of the government in expediting legal action against bishop A. Dharmaraj Rasalam and a few others for allegedly collecting huge sums of money from medical aspirants after promising admission to Dr. Somerwell Memorial CSI Medical College, Karakkonam.

Last August, the R. Rajendrababu-led Admission and Supervisory Committee for Medical Education in Kerala had recommended that the government initiate criminal proceedings against the Bishop, college director Bennet Abraham, and former administrator officer P. Thankaraj after considering a batch of complaints submitted by 24 medical aspirants, many from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Six cases

Subsequently, the Vellarada police had registered six cases but were yet to proceed further with the investigations. Around the same time, the Neyyattinkara police had also registered a case against bishop Rasalam and two others for allegedly forging documents to gain admission for a medical aspirant to the college through unlawful means. Curiously, the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have not even recorded the statements of those accused in the cases.

Church secretary P.K. Rose Bist alleged that there were reasons to suspect that the government had come under intense pressure from those who scuttled the investigations. He claimed that while those accused were suspected to have collected around ₹6.5 crore from ineligible candidates, around ₹28 crore of accounted fees collected during 2013-18 were found to be missing from the accounts maintained by the SKMM.