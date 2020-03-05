Govt. a mute spectator: Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram

05 March 2020 07:57 IST

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has accused the government of remaining a mute spectator when normal life was thrown out of gear in the capital city for six hours due to a flash strike by the KSRTC employees. Talking to the media at the General Hospital here on Wednesday, he said the delay in intervention by the police had led to the death of a commuter at East Fort.

‘Public in hardship’

“Citizens were inconvenienced by the strike which paralysed the city for hours and caused a huge traffic logjam. The government failed to realise the seriousness of the situation,” he said.

