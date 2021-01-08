Governor’s address mostly around State’s COVID fight

No new announcements during Budget session of Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala’s management of COVID-19 and the unprecedented challenges the pandemic created in the health and social sectors in the State dominated a major part of the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s policy address on the opening day of the Budget session of Kerala Assembly on Friday.

There were no new announcements of projects for the health sector.

Mr. Khan said while Kerala had won worldwide acclaim for the manner in which it contained COVID-19, the State had a tough task ahead, as disease transmission levels needed to be brought down to more manageable levels at 5%.

The Governor said that the State initiated its fight against COVID-19 much ahead of time when it set up a control room at the Directorate of Health Services on January 24 last year to supervise and coordinate COVID-related activities across the State.

COVID-19 war rooms were also set up to facilitate essential travel of people stranded during lockdown and to address other concerns of the people.

He spoke about the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign launched by the State to create awareness on the disease among the people and to impress upon them the need to take all measures to protect themselves.

The Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, was notified on March 27, 2020.

Core committees and crisis management groups chaired by the Chief Minister and senior officials coordinated all agencies at the State level to ensure smooth facilitation of COVID-19 management activities on a day-to-day basis. At the district level, District Collectors spearheaded COVID-19 management activities.

Mr. Khan said that the State ensured adequate testing facilities in all districts along with the private sector including COVID-19 STEP (Screening, Testing, Education and Prevention) kiosks at public places.

DISHA helplines and psycho social support network was established in all districts to help COVID patients and those under quarantine to overcome stress and other psychological issues.

The Government established COVID-19 first-line and second-line treatment centres to offer treatment support to COVID patients and a COVID brigade was established to enlist support of voluntary groups and individuals to overcome the human resources challenges faced by the Health Department.

Post-COVID care and management was attended to through special clinics set up at periphery and referral clinics at the secondary level. The elderly and those with chronic diseases were cared for through the work of health workers, ASHAs and anganwadi workers. Community kitchens were started across the State for distribution of food to patients, those in quarantine and isolation, and other needy people.

The Governor made special mention of the roles played by the Revenue, Local Self Government, and the Police Departments during the pandemic to support the Health Department by taking care of all activities outside the health sector.

Mr. Khan detailed the special socio-economic and welfare measures, including the welfare pensions and the ₹20,000 crore economic package implemented by the Government.

Free ration worth ₹300 crore was distributed to all families affected by COVID-19 pandemic. This apart, kits of essential groceries were distributed for free to 84 lakh ration card holders in the public distribution system.

The Governor also said that the smooth conduct of the local body elections during the constraints imposed by the pandemic was a major achievement of the State.