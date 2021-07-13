Governor seeks report from Kerala University on posting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 July 2021 21:08 IST

Appointment of Malayalam Lexicon editor

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday sought a report from the University of Kerala on the controversy surrounding the appointment of H. Poornima, wife of R. Mohanan, Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister, as the editor of Malayalam Lexicon in the university.

The decision to review the selection process comes a few days after the Save University Campaign Committee petitioned the Governor urging him to quash the appointment. Alleging political pressure behind the appointment, they said that the provisions of the University Ordinance were illegally modified to suit the applicant.

