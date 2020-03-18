Governor makes surprise visit to exam centre

Thiruvananthapuram

18 March 2020 09:05 IST

Khan’s bid to allay students’ fears

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made a surprise visit to the Government Law College here on Tuesday.

The fourth-semester examination was on when he arrived at the college. He waited until the examination was over and met students individually as they exited the hall.

Mr. Khan inquired how they performed and reminded them that society could combat COVID-19 outbreak only by vigilance and not panic or alarm. He asked the students not to allow fear of the infection upset their academic schedule.

Later, Mr. Khan told newspersons that anxious calls from parents on Monday night had prompted him to make an impromptu call at the examination centre.

Several had demanded that the Governor, as Chancellor, cancel the examination, given the virus threat. However, the college and university authorities assured him that they had taken due precaution.

The invigilators had laid out the desk and benches in the examination hall with sufficient space in between. They had also provided hand sanitisers.

Mr. Khan said he wanted to send a message to the student community that it was safe to write examinations with due caution. He hoped his appearance at the college served the purpose.

Mr. Khan said he did not think it worthy of commenting on a news report that he holidayed in Ponmudi when the government had closed the hill resort to other tourists.