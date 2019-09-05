Governor given warm send-off at airport

Outgoing Governor P.Sathasivam was accorded a warm send-off here on Wednesday evening on his return to his home town of Erode in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Ministers A.K.Balan, K.Krishnankutty and K.T.Jaleel were present in the technical area of the Thiruvananthapuram airport to see off the Governor and his wife.

Police parade

Mr.Sathasivam inspected a police parade and took the salute before proceeding to the domestic terminal, where he was given a farewell by Chief Secretary Tom Jose, State Police Chief Loknath Behra, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Air Command, B.Suresh, Pangode station Commandant Brigadier C.G.Arun, District Collector K.Gopalakrishnan, City Police Commissioner M.R.Ajithkumar and General Administration Secretary Biswanath Sinha.

The Governor and his wife later left for Chennai from where they will proceed to Erode. Governor-designate Arif Mohammed Khan is scheduled to arrive here on Thursday morning. He will be sworn in as Governor on Friday.