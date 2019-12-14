Governor cautions media against unethical practices

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has cautioned media against unethical practices that could creep into their functioning in the garb of business considerations. He also flagged the growing trend of using ‘post-truth’ as an excuse for compromising on editorial integrity and justifying paid news.

He was speaking while inaugurating the presentation ceremony of the media awards 2017-18 instituted by the Kerala Media Academy here on Friday.

Mr. Khan said that the concept of news had been changing and had begun to reach the targeted audience in its diluted form as entertainment. Such trends were challenges that could prevent a free Press from performing its democratic role as a credible watchdog of society.

Half-truths

“The advent of the internet and the social media has, unfortunately, begun to justify the unscrupulous rat race to reach audiences. The new-found freedom of expression has given ordinary people the courage to voice their opinions and concerns. But the credibility of such expressions is often questionable. Thus, the committed journalists of today also have the responsibility of identifying the real truth from the pile of social media half-truths,” he said.

While pointing out that an independent Press was a true sign of the life of a democracy, the Governor called for self-imposed restraint by the media. Using the mass media for false propaganda was unwholesome, he added.

Mr. Khan observed that the borders of journalism had blurred. “More than a mission, the media is now an industry which operated in a dual product market by selling the same product to both consumers and advertisers. The shape, style and even the definition of the media are likely to change again in future. So are the needs and nature of media audiences. But amid all these changes, the value of credibility, ethical practices and social responsibility will remain unchanged,” the Governor said.

Award winners

Awards were presented to K. Sujith of Mangalam (Chowara Parameswaran Award for best investigative reporting), V.M. Ibrahim of Madhyamam (V. Karunakaran Nambiar Award for best editorial), Shajan C. Mathew of Malayala Manorama (N.N. Sathyavruthan Award for best human interest story), K.V. Rajasekharan of Mathrubhumi (Dr. Mookanur Narayanan Award for best local reporting), M.T. Vidhuraj of Malayala Manorama (Best news photography) and Shyamkumar A.A. of Asianet News (Best visual media reporting).

Maru, published by Farook College, Kozhikode, was adjudged the best college magazine. Government College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, and Government Medical College, Kozhikode, were the first and second runners-up respectively. Academy chairman R.S. Babu presided. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, academy vice chairman Deepu Ravi, general council member Saraswathy Nagarajan, secretary T.C. Chandrahasan, former chairman Thomas Jacob and Institute of Communication director M. Sankar spoke.