Government, Opposition to back Shweta Bhatt’s campaign

The State government and the Opposition UDF have extended their support to Shweta Bhatt, wife of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, who has launched a campaign to get justice for her jailed husband.

Ms. Bhatt, accompanied by her son Shantanu, called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala here on Wednesday.

“Today, Shweta Bhatt visited me in office. We have extended support to her in her fight for the release of Sanjiv Bhatt. We will take the lead to bring together like-minded Chief Ministers and political leaders to support her cause,” Mr. Vijayan tweeted after meeting Ms. Bhatt.

At her meeting with Mr. Chennithala, Ms. Bhatt sought the help of the Congress and its MPs in raising the issue in Parliament.

Ms. Bhatt expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the meetings with both leaders.

The former Gujarat Cadre IPS officer, who had filed an affidavit in court concerning Narendra Modi’s role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, was sentenced to life imprisonment over a 30-year-old custodial death case in June this year.