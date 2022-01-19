Government inaction blamed for tribal suicides

State machinery is a failure in tribal belt, says Opposition leader

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has accused the government of inaction despite the death of five girls under ‘suspicious’ circumstances in the tribal areas of the district.

He was visiting Idinjar and Kochuvila tribal settlements in Peringamala panchayat on Tuesday.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that the government machinery was a failure in the tribal belt that was in need of special attention. Government departments, including the police, should be vigilant so that such incidents do not recur.

Investigation

The drug mafia had the settlements in a strangehold. Not only boys but also girls had fallen prey to a big narcotic substance racket here. Girls as young as 16 or 17 were becoming victims. The presence in tribal settlements of outsiders and those with criminal backgrounds was suspicious. The government should be ready to probe this. The ongoing investigation was not comprehensive, Mr. Satheesan said.

He alleged that the government was politicising projects for the empowerment of the tribal community. Instead of tribal welfare, it was exploitation that was happening in the settlements. Authorities, including the tribal officer, had failed to visit the house of the deceased girls. No family should suffer so. The government should come forward to assist the families of the five girls, he said.

Mr. Satheesan was accompanied by Adoor Prakash, MP, District Congress Committee president Palode Ravi, Mahila Congress president Jebi Mather and Youth Congress State vice president K.S. Sabarinadhan.

Panel takes case

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has taken a suo motu case in connection with the suicide of girls in tribal settlements of Vithura and Peringamala.

The commission asked the District Collector, the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) and the Scheduled Tribe Development director to submit reports urgently.

The Collector was directed to take steps and issue guidelines to prevent such incidents.