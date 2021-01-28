Good start to hospital services

A view of the Government Medical College Hospital.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 January 2021 10:44 IST

KSRTC operates 21 trips on the MCH campus

The launch of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s hospital service, linking hospitals on the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) campus and private hospitals in the capital for the hassle-free travel of the patients, their relatives, and hospital staff, has received good response.

In addition to the regular schedules from the capital district and adjoining districts, the KSRTC operated 21 hospital services on Wednesday. The buses stopped in front of the various hospitals on the campus before 7 a.m. as requested by the commuters. In all, the KSRTC operated 88 services.

The services were from Parasala, Vellarada, Neyyattinkara, Kattakada, Nedumangad, Vellanad, Vithura, Palode, Kulathupuzha, Aryanjkavu, Poovar, Vizhinjam, Venjaramood, Attingal, and Kaniyapuram. The services were planned between 6 a.m. and 7.15 a.m. so that the patients could reach OP in time.

For the return, services were operated every 15 minutes from the central bus station to Parasala, Neyyattinkara, Kattakada, and Nedumangad.