Global meet to focus on new-age skill training

Thiruvananthapuram

23 January 2021 00:55 IST

Kerala Looks Ahead, from February 1, will suggest ways to prepare for new opportunities

Policymakers, industry leaders, and domain experts participating in the Kerala Looks Ahead (KLA) conference from February 1 will deliberate on the potential of the State to emerge as India’s skilled labour hub, especially in the post-pandemic scenario, and suggest a roadmap that would accelerate the process of skill development in the State.

The three-day event, organised by the Kerala State Planning Board, will highlight the vital role of skill training and upgradation in promoting economic growth, particularly in the context of new-age technologies.

“Kerala’s skilled professional workers have been the choice of employers both in India and outside. This needs to be effectively leveraged as the global manufacturing sector becomes more automated and knowledge-intensive,” said Planning Board Vice Chairperson V.K. Ramachandran.

Crucial advantage

“Kerala’s strength in school and higher education makes it better equipped than most other States to deal with the new challenge,” he added.

“This calls for the highest levels of training for the youth of Kerala with an emphasis on technical and vocational education, so that they can participate in the structural transformation of the State’s economy,” a press note quoting Mr. Ramachandran said.

Venu V., Member Secretary, Planning Board, said the COVID-19 pandemic and the evolving situation had caused disruptions in some sectors, but new opportunities and requirements emerging in significant areas were also evident.

“Certain sectors such as IT-enabled services, transport, banking and insurance, construction, healthcare and medical equipment, food processing, tourism and hospitality have significant employment possibilities in the State,” he said, adding that continuous re-skilling programmes were also required.

Prominent participants

Nobel laureate economist Joseph Stiglitz and Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist with World Health Organisation (WHO), are scheduled to address the meet on the inaugural day on February 1.

The session on February 2 will deliberate on the State’s role in developing an integrated skill development policy framework and systems. It will also delve into labour market information systems and technical and vocational education.

KLA will have eight other sectoral sessions covering agriculture, modern industrial possibilities; higher education (including international academic collaboration); tourism; IT; e-governance; local governments; and federalism and development financing.