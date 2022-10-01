Girls in Aviation Day celebrated in Kerala capital

Students of St. Xavier’s College, Thumba, at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport on the occasion of Girls in Aviation Day on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls in Aviation Day was celebrated under the aegis of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport and the Women in Aviation organisation here on Saturday.

Senior women officers of various departments of the airport interacted with students from St. Xavier’s College, Thumba, about the employment opportunities and possibilities in the aviation sector such as air traffic control, airport engineering, security, terminal management and environmental protection. As many as 25 students led by the Women’s Studies Centre of the college participated.