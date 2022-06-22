Thiruvananthapuram

Gifts handed over to old-age home

Karma, a socio-cultural organisation at Valiyasala, celebrated its 15th anniversary by donating gifts to the Day Care Centre and Old-age Home (Women) at Poojappura. Wheelchair, walking aids, medical equipment, cloths, and other essential items for women were handed over to Viji George, superintendent of the home. Karma office-bearers were present on the occasion.  


