Geotube breakwater at Poonthura soon

Coastal protection works using sea walls made of groynes and rocks maybe a thing of the past with the Fisheries Department going ahead with the first offshore breakwater using geotubing at Poonthura.

Fisheries Minister J.Mercykutty Amma told the Assembly on Friday that the project is set to take off in April.

The project is being implemented with the technical support of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT). The department had a few months ago begun a pilot of the project at Poonthura, with the construction of a 700-metre-long offshore breakwater using geotubing.

“The NIOT Director was in the State on Thursday. We conducted a review of the pilot. The tender has also been opened and we have identified a contractor. The first such breakwater in the State will be from Poonthura to Shanghumukhom. We expect the work to begin by April this year with an expected completion time of three months. The NIOT has experience in building breakwater using geotubes at Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, which will be the model we will be following here,”she said.

The Minister said that if the project is proved successful, it can be replicated across the State’s coastline. This will help in protecting the coastline without mowing down hills for rocks.

Funds for the project have been sanctioned from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). With the implementation of the project, the breakwater will intercept the waves 120m from the shore. The reduced intensity of the waves will prevent coastal erosion, and allow beach enhancement. Fishers too will have no problems in beaching their boats.

The offshore breakwater will be built parallel to the shore. Five breakwaters of 100-m length will be installed initially. They will be situated 50 m apart. Boats will be able to reach the shore through these gaps.